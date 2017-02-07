Suisun City Teacher Receives Milken Educator Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Second-grade teacher Jessica Villanueva is a Milken Educator Award recipient from Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District. Jessica is the first Milken Educator Award recipient from Fairfield-Suisun Unified and among up to only 35 honorees nationwide this year for 2016-2017. Unlike most teacher recognition programs, the Milken Educator Awards has no formal nomination or application process. Her honor comes with a $25,000 cash prize that she could use however she chooses.

Villanueva prepares her second-graders for the future by integrating technology into her classroom. Her students use Google Slides to put together presentations and iMovie to create book trailers promoting their favorite stories and they present their work to the class, parents and community members.