‘Third Go Around’: Sloughhouse Restaurant Owner Makes Best of Flooding

SLOUGHHOUSE — The owner of the Meadowlands restaurant says flooding is something they’ve dealt with several times since opening in December.

“Third go around. Luckily, we had no water (inside) and hopefully the same will happen this time,” Meadowlands owner Ron Gilliland said. “But we are going to sandbag and be prepared the best we can.”

An overflowing Deer Creek has turned the Meadowlands parking lot into a small pond.

Gilliland joked that patrons can enjoy the waterfront view, and says he isn’t too worried about water getting inside because his building was raised several years ago due to constant flooding from Deer Creek.

“It doesn’t take much to get Deer Creek flooded, and this whole area, Wilton and the Cosumnes River is not a controlled river, so it comes pretty quick when it comes up,” he told FOX40.