Wilton Residents Prepare for Possible Flooding

WILTON -- This year little Biscuit's had entirely too much practice hopping sandbags to get out to her yard, to, well, take care of business.

And it's all because Mother Nature's been about the business of sending more rain down than Wilton's seen in a long time.

Debbie Walser's patio is still lined with the sandbags she put out during last month's waterworks.

"We even talked this weekend about getting rid of them and my husband said 'let's get through this storm' and now we're watching the river go up again. So we're gonna a wait a little bit," said Walser.

She had to climb out of her upstairs bedroom window when the Cosumnes River did its worst back in 1997.

Now the river is fluctuating around flood stage -- 12 feet -- and with more rain on the way that might mean Walser has to make a run for it again.

"We've done everything we can do, so at this point, we're just gonna wait and see. I've paid flood insurance since we flooded last time, so if I need to use it...that's what it's there for," she said.

Everyone in town is trying to remain optimistic, carrying on with most of their regular routines.

But if the water rises even more, the delivery guys at the Pizza Bell have a plan to make sure no slice goes to waste.

"If they can maybe meet us halfway...if they have a vehicle that can make it through," said J.T. Bell, then the pies will prevail over any soggy side roads.

Survey crews are patrolling the levee every 45 minutes.

They believe the most critical time for Wilton will be between midnight and 1 a.m. Wednesday.

At this point, with the waters that receded during the warmth of the afternoon, the National Weather Service does not expect the high water to over top the levee.