Woman Closes Nordstrom Account After Store Drops Ivanka Trump Brand

GRASS VALLEY -- A local woman is one of many people who say they have closed out their Nordstrom credit accounts after the company said Friday it was no longer purchasing or selling the Ivanka Trump fashion line.

"It's a sacrifice but I have to do it. It's something I have to do. I think things have gotten out of hand," Terri Walker said.

The Grass Valley resident said she did not own any of Ivanka Trump's merchandise, but supported her as a female business owner and didn't think that her brand should have to suffer because of who her father is.

Walker is one of a growing list of people who believe that Nordstrom's decision to pull Ivanka Trump's line was politically motivated.

But Nordstrom says it is no longer purchasing or selling Ivanka Trump's brand because its sales have slumped in Nordstrom stores.

In a written statement to FOX40, a Nordstrom spokesperson said:

"We've said all along we make buying decisions based on performance. We've got thousands of brands - more than 2000 offered on the site alone. Reviewing their merit and making edits is part of the regular rhythm of our business. Each year we cut about 10% and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand's performance we've decided not to buy it for this season."

"We've heard from customers on both sides of this issue. We don't have specifics to share beyond that."

Since Nordstrom's announcement Friday, the hashtag #boycottNordstrom has taken on a different tone. What was once being used by people protesting Nordstrom selling the Ivanka Trump brand, is now being used by people protesting the company dropping the brand.

"We think you're bowing to pressure, from the few but the loud," Walker said.

Walker said her decision to cancel her Nordstrom card was not a show of support for the Trump family, but rather a statement about keeping politics and shopping separate.

"I wanted something that I could do something about and this, I guess it became my cause," Walker said.