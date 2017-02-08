Agent Orange: Widows at War

A local widow of a Vietnam Veteran is in a battle with the VA over her husband’s death. He died of brain cancer, which doctors believe is linked to the use of Agent Orange. But the VA disagrees, so she is not entitled to benefits from his death. She’s just one of dozens of widows across the country whose husbands all fought in the Vietnam War, all came into contact with Agent Orange — all died of brain cancer. FOX40 will speak to this local woman, and show her struggle to get the benefits she says her husband earned.