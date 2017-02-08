Dogs in Need of Loving Families

Front Street Animal Shelter is a regular guest on the show and they always bring a sweet dog looking to be adopted. Today we had Lydia, a 6-year-old Chihuahua mix. Lydia was in an incident with another dog and lost one of her eyes as a result. She is very calm and loving and looking for a home. If you're interested in Lydia or any other dogs, contact Front Street Animal Shelter.
More info:
Front Street Animal Shelter
2127 Front Street, Sacramento, CA, 95818
(916) 808-7387
FrontStreetShelter.org
Facebook: FrontStreetAnimalShelter
Twitter: @FrontStreetLife