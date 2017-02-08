Experience da Vinci’s Machines in Motion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Aerospace Museum has an exhibit featuring 40 full-size machine replicas made directly from Leonardo's innovative designs and drawings. The Machines in Motion Exhibit gives you the chance to get hands-on with all these incredible feats in engineering. The exhibit features flying machines, drive transmissions, parachutes, armored tank, and more. Check out some amazing inventions at the Machines in Motion Exhibit at The Aerospace Museum.

More info:

Leonardo Da Vinci's Machines in Motion Exhibit

Now through 9/4

Weekdays 9am-4pm

Weekends 10am-5pm

$15 adults, $12 seniors and kids, Age 5 and under free

AeroSpaceCA.org