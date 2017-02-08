Father, Daughter Settling into Life in Los Banos After Being Stuck in Yemen

LOS BANOS — Ahmed Ali walks with his daughter Eman by his side, a simple joy that almost did not happen.

“Happy that I have my daughter back with us, that’s the only thing I was worried about all the time,” Ahmed Ali said.

Our cameras were there when Eman arrived in San Francisco to a tearful, warm welcome on Sunday.

Just three days later and the Alis are settling into life back home.

“I mean really, really good. I was really excited to finally, we’re all together. We’re all really happy about it,” Ahmed Ali elaborated.

12-year-old Eman was born in Yemen. Most of her immediate family are naturalized citizens and already in Los Banos. So when she finally got her immigration visa weeks ago, the family thought they would finally be together. However, an executive order from President Donald Trump the very next day banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. delayed the reunion.

“That’s not right. Not everyone in that country is bad,” Ali said of the ban.

Ali said his daughter was hurt by the president’s actions. He translated her response for us.

“She was feeling it’s not fair. Why? Because she’s a Muslim? or because she’s from Yemen?” said Ali, translating for his daughter.

A federal judge’s temporary restraining order allowed Eman to travel to the U.S and now she’s a U.S. citizen who’s getting acquainted with American life with a family now complete.

“Yes. She did like it,” Ali translated his daughter’s response.

Ali’s employers told us they are also happy he is back. The Los Banos father is planning to go back to work on Thursday while his daughter’s first day of school is set for next week. Ali’s immigration lawyers are also planning a welcome back celebration set for 11 a.m. on Saturday at Henry Miller Plaza in Los Banos.