Local Bagger Representing California in 2017 National Bagging Competition

Max Tsutsui will be representing California and Nugget Market at the 2017 National Bagging Competition on Monday, February 13, in Las Vegas. Soon after the interview, Max will fly to Las Vegas to prepare for the competition. His bagging contest with Gary will be his last competitive workout before the championship. Tyler Porter is part of the Nugget Market Training Department and a "coach" for the company's bagging competitors.