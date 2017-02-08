Man Accused of Raping Woman in North Highlands Home Speaks Out from Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento County sheriff's deputies arrested 28-year-old David Ross Hamilton after they say he broke into a 48-year-old woman's North Highlands house in the middle of the night and raped her at knifepoint.

Hamilton claims that his girlfriend knows the victim's husband, and that he had to go to the house to make sure his children weren't there or in any danger. It's unclear why his kids would be there or what kind of danger they'd be in.

"I wanted to make sure that no one I knew was over there at the house, that was in danger. Okay that was my intentions," Hamilton said from the Sacramento County Jail on Wednesday.

"But it was 3 in the morning, it was late at night, David," FOX40 said.

"I know. I got woken up, with a big surprise. I had to get over there. Get over there quick," he said.

When asked why, he responded: "Because I was afraid someone that I love was held in there," he said.

Deputies said Hamilton broke in through an unlocked window. He said he entered through the back of the house.

"I went to the room. And this lady she said very kindly, 'Hey, what are you doing here? What are you doing here?''' he said.

He said he told her, "'Ma'am I don't want no problems.'"

"I took her hand, very nicely shut her phone. I took my hand. We both sat down on the carpet. And we talked," he said.

"What you talk about?" FOX40 asked.

"I don't really want to say anything, until I get my lawyer," Hamilton said.

Investigators said the woman was able to text a relative to call 911 for her.

Hamilton said he allowed her to go to the bathroom at one point.

"We went ahead and had some pizza. We had some shots of tequila. We laid under the table together. It was beautiful.... We just held each other," Hamilton said.

"She paced back and forth, back and forth. She was nervous. And regardless. I didn't force her to do anything. She was a very, very kind loving woman. and I respect her to the fullest," he said.

Fearing for her two daughters' safety, investigators said the mother did what she could to keep her children safe.

Deputies arrived at her home, as Hamilton was about to enter one of her daughters' bedrooms.

He says he wasn't going to hurt anyone.

"I'm a good dad. I know I'm a good person. I'm a hard worker. I'm not a rapist," he added.