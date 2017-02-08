Man Arrested for Breaking into North Highlands Home, Sexually Assaulting Woman

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Investigators say a man broke into a North Highlands home early Tuesday morning and sexually assaulted a woman.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, the man had a knife and entered the home through a window. He woke the woman up and sexually assaulted her, detectives said.

Deputies say the woman was able to text a relative to call 911 during the incident. The woman’s children were also home at the time.

Deputies arrived and arrested 28-year-old David Ross Hamilton. Detectives say the children were unhurt, but note it appeared Hamilton was heading to one of their rooms when deputies arrived.

Hamilton was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on charges of burglary, child endangerment, rape and violating his parole. His is due in court Thursday afternoon.

Records show Hamilton was arrested in 2016 and charged with unlawful manufacturing, selling or possessing dangerous weapons. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years of probation.