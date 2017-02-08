Man Dies After Being Tased by Woodland Police

WOODLAND — A man died after being tased by officers on Wednesday, the Woodland Police Department said.

Just after noon on Wednesday, officers headed to Matmor Road after receiving reports of a man wearing a trench coat over a towel, walking around an apartment complex, exposing himself to people and carrying a pair of scissors and a chef’s knife. Witnesses said the man was cursing at people.

Officers arrived and began searching for the man. Another witness reported seeing the man on Coolidge Place with a large knife in his pocket and a golf club. He was reportedly trying to break into cars.

Officers found the man still holding the golf club on Garfield Place. Officers said the man was acting erratically and swinging the golf club around.

Officers said they asked the man to put down the golf club and tried to negotiate with him.

The man charged at officers and one officer was injured. Officers tased the man to try to gain control of him.

The man was handcuffed and soon after officers noticed the man wasn’t breathing. They began CPR and called for medical assistance. The man was taken to Woodland Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation.