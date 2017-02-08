New Batch of Kids Compete on ‘Masterchef’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul and Simone are chatting with Masterchef junior contestants Donovan and Cydney about the upcoming season of "Masterchef."

Sixteen of the country's finest junior home cooks compete for eight of the Top 20 spots on this season's "Masterchef." After being split into four groups, each with a distinct signature dish, the kids get started. Only two contestants from each group will find out if they will succeed in moving on to the next round of challenges in the all-new "Junior Edition: Quest for the Apron, Pt. 1" season premiere episode of "Masterchef" airing Thursday, Feb. 9 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.