We’re looking for a part-time photographer who brings more than just a good eye to work. We want someone who can dig up stories, chases breaking news and is also a whiz with editing, FTP and technology. You need to be comfortable gathering stories on your own as well as working closely with reporters. Must bring advanced digital and social media skills. Must be willing to work morning show shift. To apply, please visit www.tribunemedia.com job id#2017-45403
Part-time Photographer
