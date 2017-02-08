Police Investigate Del Paso Heights Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL PASO HEIGHTS -- The Sacramento police are investigating a shooting in Del Paso Heights after a man showed up to a hospital with gun shot wounds around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The man reports he was standing outside of his home on Mahogany Street when an unknown number of suspects pulled up and opened fire.

Right now, authorities say they do not have a known number of suspects and don't have any information on which direction the vehicle traveled after the shooting.

They did find multiple bullet shells outside as well as holes in the home.

Police say due to a language barrier they initially had a tough time collecting information from the victim.

The investigation is ongoing and police say they will attempt to canvass the neighborhood and talk to neighbors in the day time.

Stay with FOX40 for more on this investigation.