You know about Apple's smartwatch, now Samsung has a new model too that works with Android and iPhones. In today's Tech Report, Rich Demuro has the details on the Samsung Gear S3. What's really unique versus apple watch is that you can buy a Gear S3 with a cellular connection. You can get your calls, texts and stream music without your phone. It's water resistant, but not swim proof like apple watch. But compared to apple's device, the battery lasts way longer - you could go 2 days or more without charging. The biggest downside is a lack of well known apps -- there's ESPN and Flipboard but no Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. But then again, you still have your phone for that.
Samsung Gear S3 Smartwatch Review
