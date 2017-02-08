State Water Board Extends Drought Rules Despite Heavy Rain, Snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The California State Water Board voted to extend emergency drought regulations despite objections from local water agencies that there is no drought and no emergency.

The board felt uneasy about letting the regulations expire in two weeks after nearly five years of drought and the message it might send Californians about the value in conserving water.

Messaging was also on the minds of water districts who fear a loss of credibility with customers who are being told there is a drought when there is clearly too much water in some areas. They feel that conservation will be ignored when another drought emergency arises.

For customers the regulations continue to prohibit gutter flooding and watering landscape more that two days a week. It also prohibits watering during wet weather.

Water agencies did not object to many provisions of the regulations but thought they should be installed into a long-term state water conservation plan rather than in emergency regulations.

In the end the board expressed concern that the wet weather may not last.

There was also the feeling that the regulations that were eased last year only require them to report their sources of water every month rather than impose water cutbacks based on the level of water savings.