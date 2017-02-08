Yuba River Swells in Nevada County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEVADA COUNTY -- By the end of the week, more than nine inches of rain may have fallen in many spots of the region.

In fact, just driving along Highway 49, you'll spot long stretches of flooded areas.

But you also can't miss those rare glimpses of nature either.

"This is no joke, right?" FOX40 asked Dennis Barry about the raging Yuba River.

"No, this is serious stuff," he responded.

Barry, a life-long Nevada County resident, said he hasn't seen the Yuba River the way it was Wednesday in years.

"That's why it's really good they've got it blocked off so people don't come down here."

His wife Sussie agreed.

"This is significant. I mean, we need the rain and we need this but, I just hope that bridge holds up," she said.

The bridge has been around since the late 1920s and only a few times has the river crested on top of it. But with more rain on the way before Friday, it might just get that high again.

Barry said things are already dangerous enough as it is.

"That's one of the reasons they blocked off the road. If you slip down here, you're going to end up in Marysville," he said.

Despite the danger, and more rain, Barry agrees that a fruitful summer is on the horizon for both businesses and nature lovers.

"It's going to be excellent," he said. "It's going to be beautiful. If you take a hike on the trails now it's already getting green. It'll be an excellent summer. You've got to come back."

Sounds like good advice for just about everyone.