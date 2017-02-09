Annual 5K Run/Walk Raising Money for Teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is at Woodcreek High School hanging out with Alex Parra along with his friends and family.

On February 18, the National Honor Society (NHS) is hosting their annual 5K Run/Walk for the Roseville community. The Run/Walk begins at 9:00 a.m. and day-of registration opens at 8:00 a.m.

This year all of the event proceeds will go to help junior Alex Parra, who was recently diagnosed with osteosarcoma this past fall. Following his diagnosis, Parra had to have his left leg amputated just a few days after his 16th birthday. He is still undergoing chemotherapy. Parra continues to courageously fight cancer with his optimistic attitude and contagious smile.

With help from family, friends and events like this one, Parra hopes to get a new prosthetic leg.