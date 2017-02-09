Ask an Attorney, February 9

Attorney Ken Rosenfeld is in the studio to talk wit Mae and Simone about the latest legal cases in the media.
- The "travel ban" arguments in Court were fascinating. As a legal expert, Rosenfeld is puzzled as to why the Administration is even wasting their time in the Circuit Court. The Government has a "secret" Court that has authority to overrule the Judge in this case. The Court is known as the FISA Court and many have no idea that this Court exists. The Court has more Federal Authority than any Court and it can be argued that its authority exceeds the US Sup Ct. The Court meets in secret (though there is a website) and hears cases based on only the request/arguments of the government. In other words, the ACLU would never get in the door.