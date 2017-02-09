Caltrans Worker Killed While Clearing Mudslide near Santa Cruz

SCOTTS VALLEY (AP) — One member of a Caltrans crew was killed and another injured when a dump truck ran over them while working to clear a massive mudslide along a Northern California highway.

The California Highway Patrol said the accident occurred shortly after noon on Highway 17 about 25 miles south of San Jose.

A mudslide on Tuesday briefly shut the main north-south artery between San Jose and coastal Santa Cruz and crews have been working since then to clear debris.

The CHP says one of the workers was pronounced dead the scene and the other was conscious and talking to paramedics while pinned under the wheel of the dump truck. The survivor was extricated and taken to a nearby hospital.

The CHP didn’t release the names of the workers.