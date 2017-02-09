Dance Program that Encourages and Inspires Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary is hanging out in Stockton with some praise dancers. Adoration Dance Program: Is a "Set Apart" ministry that was birthed in a garage out of Stockton, California in August of 2006. Adoration encourages youth to stay motivated during difficult times and to encourage youth to complete their educational goals without using drugs, alcohol, or tobacco.

Self-respect, self-love,-self-worth, and most important the understanding of God's love are all things the group focuses on. Their mission is to instill a feeling of self-respect, discipline, confidence and the ability to work as a team into their dancers. As a whole, they value things such as compassion, excellence, integrity, commitment and prayer.