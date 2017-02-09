Fairfield Police: Man Approached Teen, Tried to Lure Her into His Car Twice in Two Days

FAIRFIELD — A man tried to lure a 15-year-old girl into his car twice in two days, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

On Thursday, the 15-year-old girl told police a man tried to lure her into his car as she walked on Beck Avenue near Cadenasso Drive. She said about 7:15 a.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday the man stopped near her and asked her if she needed a ride. Both times, the teen declined and walked away. The first day, the man pulled into a parking lot, circled around and drove past the teen again as she walked on Cadenasso Drive.

The teen said she felt like she was being followed.

The second day, the teen filed a report with police.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s. He was seen wearing a blue hoodie with the hood pulled over his head. He was driving a light-colored, early 2000s Lincoln Navigator.

An officer located security camera footage of the suspect vehicle circling the parking lot the day of the first incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7600.