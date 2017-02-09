Kellyanne Conway’s Plug From the White House: ‘Go Buy Ivanka’s Stuff’

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) — Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to President Trump, said in an interview from the White House that people should “go buy Ivanka’s stuff.”

Conway made the plug Thursday in an interview with Fox News Channel, one day after the president attacked Nordstrom department stores for dropping his daughter’s fashion line.

“This is a very successful businesswoman,” Conway said, before offering statistics about how many stores sell Ivanka Trump merchandise and calling her a “champion for women empowerment.”

“Go buy Ivanka’s stuff, is what I would tell you,” Conway said. “I’m going to give a free commercial here: Go buy it today, everybody.”

On Wednesday, Trump tore into Nordstrom for mistreating his daughter by discontinuing the brand.

“My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!” he tweeted.

Nordstrom said last week that it would no longer carry Ivanka Trump’s line of clothing and accessories because of “brand performance.”

The tweet, which was later retweeted by the official @POTUS account, raised eyebrows among ethics experts.

Larry Noble, the general counsel of the Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan organization of election law experts, said Trump’s tweet was “totally out of line.”

“He should not be promoting his daughter’s line, he should not be attacking a company that has business dealings with his daughter, and it just shows the massive amount of problems we have with his business holdings and his family’s business holdings,” Noble said Wednesday.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer defended the president’s use of the @POTUS handle to discuss his daughter’s business.

“This was less about his family’s business and an attack on his daughter,” Spicer said.