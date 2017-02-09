Modesto Man Accused of Groping Several High Schoolers

MODESTO — A Modesto man suspected of groping at least seven high schoolers was arrested Thursday morning.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department a girl reported a man on a bicycle groped her Jan. 31 at a school bus stop at Crowslanding Road and Butte Avenue. After the report was taken, deputies began searching for the man.

Thursday, investigators say a deputy was posing as a student was walking to the same bus stop when a man rode up on a bicycle and grabbed her buttocks. According to the Sheriff’s Department, the deputy chased him down and took him into custody with the help of STING deputies.

The man was later identified as 34-year-old Richard Garcia. He was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail for sexual battery.

Detectives believe there may be more victims. The Sheriff’s Department is asking victims to contact Detective Esquivez at (209) 525-7050.