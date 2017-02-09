Oroville Dam Emergency Spillway Could be Used as Soon as Early Saturday

SACRAMENTO — Officials with the California Department of Water Resources announced Thursday that the reservoir’s emergency spillway would likely be used, perhaps as soon as the early morning hours of Saturday.

The DWR said it does not expect the releases from the reservoir to exceed the capacity of any downstream channels as water flows through the Feather River into the Sacramento River and on to the San Francisco Bay.

Thursday night, operators increased the releases down the damaged spillway from 35,000 cubic feet per second to 40,000 cubic feet per second with another 7,000 cubic feet per second passing through the dam’s hydroelectric power plant outlets. But those releases are not enough to keep up with the inflow.

Inflow to Lake Oroville is expected to peak late Thursday and decline through the weekend.

Damage to the regular spillway was discovered on Tuesday and has worsened since then.

The emergency spillway has not been used in Oroville Dam’s 48-year history, but Lake Oroville came within a foot of spilling into it in January 1997.

DWR said Oroville Dam is sound and there is no imminent threat to the public at this time.