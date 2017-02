STOCKTON — A man in a wheelchair died after being hit by a vehicle┬áin Stockton on Thursday night.

The pedestrian was hit about 7:14 p.m. on North Wilson Way near East Acacia Street. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The man was pronounced dead by medics at the scene. His identity is not yet known.

Anyone who saw the suspect vehicle is asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.