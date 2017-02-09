Sacramento Waterways Swell, Flooding Parks and Golf Courses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Another day, another storm.

"I definitely didn't expect this," said Michael Frechen, who recently traded the snow in Pennsylvania for the rain in Sacramento. He's still getting used to it.

"The climate here actually puzzles me completely that we had like almost exactly five months of summer without a single drop of rain, now we get this the deluge," he said.

With showers throughout the Sacramento area, flooding continues to be an issue.

The American River, swollen after days of rain, spilled onto the Campus Commons Golf Course this week.

Campus Commons has been closed since Jan. 7 because of flooding issues. After weeks of clean-up, the owners planned to reopen Friday, but because of this storm and more flooding they can't.

"There's a lot of work they put into the golf course," said Steve Johns who uses the course.

Discovery Park is another area shut down because of recent rain.

It's a similar scene at Del Paso Regional Park by Arcade Creek. What's supposed to be a picnic and parking area is once again underwater.

By Thursday afternoon the creek was just under flood stage.

While residents agree the rain is needed, some are ready for the sun.

"I'd like a few days of dry," said resident Craig Osborn.