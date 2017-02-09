Singing Valentine Fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The ladies of Sacramento Valley Chorus are using Valentine's Day as a way to raise funds for an upcoming singing competition they wish to participate in. Candy and flowers are nice, but adding a Singing Valentine will create a lasting memory. Quartets from Sacramento Valley Chorus will deliver Singing Valentines on Monday, February 13 and Tuesday, February 14. Your sweetheart or special someone will be surprised and thrilled when a quartet delivers two songs, a rose, candy and a beautiful card to him or her. The package is only $45, and can be delivered to the home or business of your choice in the greater Sacramento area, including Placer, El Dorado and Nevada County.

Those interested can call (916) 420-1662.