STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department is investigating the city’s first homicide of 2017.

Police say a man was found with a stab wound near Hunter and Sonora streets on Thursday afternoon.

The man’s identity is not yet available.

Suspect information and motive are not known.

Anyone with information is being asked to call (209) 937-8377.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for updates on this developing story.