Stockton Police Need Help Identifying Attempted Robbery Suspect

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of trying to steal a laptop from a patron at a Starbucks on Benjamin Holt Drive last month.

Police say about 8 p.m. on Jan. 14, the patron was working on his laptop when the suspect approached him and tried to take his computer. The patron struggled with the suspect and was hit in the face. The laptop fell on the ground and the suspect fled in a four-door, silver vehicle.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging citizens to call if they have information pertaining to this investigation. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.