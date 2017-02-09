Suspect Arrested Following Police Pursuit, Standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Authorities are investigating a police pursuit that ended on Northgate Blvd. and West El Camino Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Sacramento police tried to stop the driver in the downtown Sacramento area and the suspect continued to drive away.

Officers were lead on a chase at speeds of about 40-70 mph.

The man finally came to a stop in the middle of the intersection due to spike strips.

Police and the suspect engaged in an hour-long stand off before finally taking the suspect into custody.

Authorities say the man was having some sort of family drama which may has caused his behavior but at this time they are still investigating.