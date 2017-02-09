Two Teens Arrested After Bullying Video Surfaces in Modesto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- We blurred out the faces and bleeped some of what was said, but the disturbing nature of a viral video in Modesto is troubling -- a video of a boy being bullied in Modesto.

In the video you see a boy pushed to the ground, and when he tries to walk away from a fight, another kid forces him to his knees. Students at the Elliot Alternative Education Center in Modesto recognized some of the teen boys in the video. Investigators have also identified some of the kids as Beyer High School students.

“I was shocked, actually, like I couldn’t believe it,” said Sierra Morales, a student at Elliot.

“I thought that they were different. I didn’t know they were like that,” Juliette Richardson, another student who recognized the boys said.

Investigators said the video was shot on Tuesday sometime after school in a neighborhood just about a half-mile away from Beyer High School.

Becky Fortuna, a spokesperson with the Modesto City Schools District, said they have taken action.

“We conducted an investigation with the Modesto Police Department and took action according to our district conduct code,” Fortuna said.

Along with the discipline at the schools, the Modesto Police Department has also made two arrests of a 16- and 17-year-old boy.

“It’s really messed up that people were just standing there watching like they didn’t even do anything,” Richardson said.

While classmates said the video is hard to watch, they’re hoping the victim will be able to move past the violence.

“Some kids, they commit suicide or, you know, self destruct when they’re bullied and stuff like that, and I don’t know I just hope all is well for him,” Richardson said.

A spokeswoman with the Modesto Police Department said the 16-year-old was arrested for battery and making criminal threats, the 17-year-old for making criminal threats and conspiracy