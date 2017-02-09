Wilton Residents Brace for Possible Flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILTON -- Eyes are on the river level Thursday night as the Cosumnes near Wilton Road Bridge is expected to reach flood stage by Friday afternoon.

That's déjà vu for Wilton residents who have been living in soggy to flooded conditions for weeks and have adapted to a new normal.

A section of Dillard Road between Highway 99 and Riley Road is closed to flooding.

Even the roads not completely flooded are problematic.

Thursday a school bus went off the road at Gay Road and Sherman Lane. Neither the driver nor the 35 kids aboard were hurt. The children were picked up by another bus while crews pulled the first bus out of the water.

Messy roads caused problems in Herald as well. A mudslide along Twin Cities Road near Clay Station Road held up traffic for an hour and a half.