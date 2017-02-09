Your Weekend, February 9

Mae and Simone have a list of activities to fill your weekend, courtesy of Sacramento365.
Lenaea High School Theatre Festival
Harris Center for the Arts
Fri. 10 a.m., Sat. 8:30 a.m., Sun. 8:30 a.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/lenaea-high-school-theatre-festival-2/
Valentine's Drop-off Night at the Museum
Sacramento Children's Museum
Fri. 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/valentines-drop-off-night-museum/
Chinese Lantern Festival 2017
Hiram Johnson High School
Fri. 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/chinese-lantern-festival-2017/
Port, Wine, and Chocolate Lover's Weekend
Old Sugar Mill
Sat. & Sun. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/port-wine-chocolate-lovers-weekend/
I Heart Sacramento Zoo
Sacramento Zoo
Sun. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/heart-sacramento-zoo/
Sacramento Darwin Day
La Sierra Community Center
Sun. 2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/darwin-day/
Make It A Night Pick:
ArtStreet
300 First Avenue
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/artstreet/
WHERE TO EAT: Masullo Pizza
WHERE TO GRAB A DRINK: Jamie's Bar & Grill