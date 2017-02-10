CHP: Trees, Rocks, Debris Cover Cars on Highway 50

EL DORADO COUNTY — Passengers escaped a mudslide that covered their vehicles on Highway 50.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the mudslide was triggered just one mile south of Ice House Road. Up to two vehicles were trapped in the the trees, rocks and debris that fell onto the roadway.

Crews are still working to clear the debris and suspect it may take a couple of hours to clean up the highway. All westbound traffic has been directed into one lane between Ice House Road and Peavine Ridge Road.

