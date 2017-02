WILTON — Three levees along the Cosumnes River broke Friday night at Pear Lane, Peach Lane and Green Road.

Localized flooding has closed Green Road as waters move toward Dillard Road.

A shelter in place order has been put into effect for the residents of Wilton. Officials warn that no one should be going into the area. Those in trouble should call 911.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com as this story develops.