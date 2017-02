Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dignity Health is providing anti-trafficking efforts within the region and giving local support to victims. Through the Mercy Foundation you can help support this effort. For more information about this initiative you can contact the Mercy Foundation.

More info:

Mercy Foundation

Support the anti-trafficking efforts

Call (916) 851-2700

SupportMercyFoundation.org

Dignity Health

3400 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA. 95670

DignityHealth.org/Sacramento

Facebook: Dignity Health Sacramento