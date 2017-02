Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steven Lee shared his story of being diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 17 and how BloodSource actually saved his life. With blood and bone marrow donations Lee was able to overcome his diagnosis. February is Give a Heart Month at BloodSource and now's as good a time as any to head to any location and donate blood to those in need. Donate blood and save a life.

More info:

BloodSource

Give From the Heart Month

February 1st-28th

All BloodSource locations

(866) 822-5663

BloodSource.org