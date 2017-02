EL DORADO HILLS — The El Dorado Hills Fire Department says they are conducting a water rescue in the flooded American River.

Along with the California Highway Patrol, fire crews are searching the waters by boat and helicopter near the Salmon Falls Bridge.

It has not been made clear who officials are searching for, however, the fire department tweeted that it may be a kayaker.

https://twitter.com/EDHFire

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for more as this story develops.