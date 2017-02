Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Authorities are investigating a fatal accident on Highway 50 near Zinfandel Drive in Rancho Cordova.

At least five vehicles were involved in the incident that occurred around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

All lanes on eastbound Highway 50 were condensed down to one lane as motorists travel through that area.

All lanes were back open around 6:30 a.m.