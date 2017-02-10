Federal Judges Refuse to Restore Trump’s Travel Ban

FOX40's political analyst Gary Dietrich is joining Mae and Simone to discuss President Donald Trump in addition to his relationship with California. Three federal judges unanimously refused to restore the White House's controversial travel ban, laying down the most significant marker yet that Trump's vision of an administration rooted in the muscular use of executive power -- similar to that he enjoyed as a business leader -- will not go unchallenged.