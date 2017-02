SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — Caltrans has reported that northbound Highway 99 at the Woodbridge onramp and offramp has been closed due to flooding.

Crews from the Eastside Fire Department

and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene as waters moved toward the Arbor Mobile Home Park as well as a school and some homes.

It is unknown at this time how long the highway will be closed in that area.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com as this story develops.