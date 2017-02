Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- A freight train has derailed near Elk Grove, the Cosumnes Fire Department said.

At least 23 cars went off a trestle near Highway 99 and Dillard Road, officials said. It was not immediately clear what caused the derailment, or if anyone was injured. Emergency crews note that the area has some flooding and the trestle had some erosion on the bottom.

It was unknown what the train was carrying.

Traffic on Highway 99 was affected as drivers slowed to look at the train.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for the latest information on this developing story.