I-80 Shut Down as Crews Clear Mudslide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLACER COUNTY -- A nightmare for travelers Friday after a massive mudslide flowed over east and westbound lanes on Interstate 80 shutting down part of the highway.

The slide happened around 10 a.m. Friday near Baxter. Caltrans is rerouting passenger vehicles eastbound at Colfax and westbound at Blue Canyon.

No one was injured and no cars were stuck but it was quite the inconvenience for travelers.

"We didn't expect the road closure," said driver Gina Gobernale. "We're going to follow traffic; we have no choice, we don't know our way around here."

Thick mud and more than 100 trees toppled down the hillside in what Caltrans superintendent Dave Wood calls the biggest mudslide he's seen on I-80.

Eight feet of debris covered westbound lanes while five feet of debris covered the eastbound lanes.

The biggest concern and most dangerous part of the job Friday is the unstable slope. Caltrans said another small slide is possible.

"I can't tell what's going to happen with the slope until that slope stabilizes even cleaning it up is going to be unsafe," Wood said.

This isn't the first mudslide crews are digging through. Another one about a mile away blocked the westbound I-80 off ramp at Baxter Thursday night.

Wood said it's just a waiting game now.

"The ground is saturated everywhere it's anyone's guess where it comes down next," Wood said.

As of 6:30 PM Friday, I-80 was still closed. Bumper to bumper traffic built up on the detour at Highway 49 and Highway 20.