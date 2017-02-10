In Your Neighborhood: Truckee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week for In Your Neighborhood we are switching things up a bit; Darren and Paul are in Truckee enjoying the picturesque scenery.

Darren is hanging out with the locals at the Truckee River Legacy Trail by the Truckee River. Truckee is working towards a system of trails and bikeways in and around Truckee that will connect people and places, reduce their community's dependence on automobiles and improve their physical, social, and environmental health. The city has 20 miles of trails and 11 miles are maintained during the winter for year-round use.

Learn more about the trails at www.truckee.com.

Paul is getting some grub at Jax at the Tracks located at 10144 W River St, Truckee with the owner Bud Haley. It has an old school diner setting. They opened in 1995 and have been highlighted on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

Darren is getting artsy at a relatively new shop Atelier at 10128 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee. This place helps connect the creative community in Truckee. The business strives to be the creative hub of the local art community in Truckee by hosting workshops taught by the area's most sought after artists who share the vision to create always and inspire all.

Paul is hanging out with Truckee Mayor Morgan Goodwin in the 3,400 square feet facility where community members can take classes in 3D printing, ceramics, woodshop, metal and MORE. The Roundhouse is a non-profit makerspace that supports the teaching, learning and practicing of a wide variety of crafts, skills, technologies and arts in the Truckee-Tahoe community.

Lastly, Darren is at Bigtruck at 10800 Pioneer Trail Road Suite 2 Truckee, CA 96161. The Bigtruck "Fun First" brand philosophy relates to the Truckee lifestyle, culture,and "Base camp for a big life" Truckee campaign. Bigtruck was founded on a vision to create a movement and community connecting people through creativity and fun first. Since 2010, bigtruck has specialized in the creation of hats.