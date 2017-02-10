Man Arrested for Deadly Stabbing during Violent Night in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Flashing lights and ambulances, during three hours of violence on the streets of Stockton.

Gunshots, knife attacks and a deadly hit and run ended two lives and launched the city's first homicide investigation of the year.

It all started before the sun went down. A 55-year-old man was killed after getting stabbed in the neck on Hunter and Sonora Streets in South Stockton.

Michael McPherson, 30, was arrested for that attack and two others.

"Similar MO's in all three stabbings," Officer Joe Silva said.

Stockton Police say next a 59-year-old man was stabbed in the neck around 7:30 p.m. at the Madison Market on North Madison Street.

He was taken away in an ambulance and is expected to survive.

Twenty minutes later, another stabbing at the Wells Fargo on North El Dorado Street.

A 52-year-old man was rolled off in a gurney after getting knifed in the neck.

He's in critical condition.

"I'm almost in tears," bank customer Shirley said.

Shirley says she's too afraid to walk the streets at night.

"Its kind of scary! I don't walk at night because of those reasons you never know what's gonna happen," she said.

Police arrested McPherson with help from a witness.

"What was really important in that last stabbing is that a citizen got involved which actually stopped the suspect on his violent crime spree here in Stockon last night," Officer Silva said.

Investigators are still searching for a motive behind the violence, as McPherson sits behind bars on attempted murder and homicide charges.

During the stabbing spree, a 35-year-old woman was shot outside her car on 7th and Commerce streets.

She's expected to recover.

Plus a 60-year-old man was killed in a hit and run on Wilson Way.

"A man in his wheelchair was in the roadway when the vehicle struck him," Silva said.

Three hours of violence and a lot of work ahead for Stockton Police.

Investigators are asking for the public's help finding suspects in the shooting and the fatal hit and run.

Anyone with information should call Stockton Police.