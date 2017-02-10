New Dating App Features

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just ahead of Valentine's Day, in today's Tech Report Rich Demuro is diving into the world of online dating to share some new features. Popular dating apps like Tinder, Bumble and Match have all added new features to help users find their true love. Rich also speaks with an online dating expert about these new changes and how to enhance your online dating experience. Dating apps have gone from hookup central to marriage material. Just to give you an idea of how popular these apps are. On Tinder alone there are more than a billion swipes a day and 16 million matches.