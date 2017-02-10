Owen Benjamin Visits Studio40 Live

Actor/comedian Owen Benjamin joined the show today to tell us a bit about himself and promote his upcoming show at the Punch Line Sacramento. You may recognize Benjamin from his appearances in The House Bunny, Sullivan & Son, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and many more. You can see him perform at the Punch Line tonight and tomorrow. Get your tickets now!
More info:
Punch Line Comedy Club
2100 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA
Friday: 8pm & 10pm
Saturday: 8pm & 10pm
(916) 925-8500
Tickets at PunchLineSac.com
Facebook: @PLSAC
Twitter: @PunchLineSac