Sacramento Apartment Fire Under Investigation

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento Metro Fire is investigating an apartment fire that broke out around 5:45 a.m. Friday.

The fire was at a complex in the 3700 block of Morse Avenue.

About 10 occupants have been displaced due to the fire. Only one unit was significantly burned but surrounding units had smoke and water damage.

At least three patients were transported to area hospitals for burns.

Investigators are on scene trying to determine the cause of the fire as well as the dollar amount damaged.

#MetroFire units on scene of an apartment fire on the 3700 block of Morse AV. 3 burn patients. Knockdown on fire. Unknown cause. pic.twitter.com/hpSMopnOt0 — MetroFire Sacramento (@metrofirepio) February 10, 2017

Morse Fire: approx 10 people displaced from multiple units. Investigator on scene to determine cause and dollar amount damaged. — MetroFire Sacramento (@metrofirepio) February 10, 2017